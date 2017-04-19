Plans for shops and houses on former factory site in Irthlingborough set for approval

Revised plans to build shops and housing on a former factory site could be approved tonight (Wednesday).

A new planning application for a mixed retail and residential development where the Express Works factory used to stand in Church Street, Irthlingborough, was submitted earlier this year.

Planning permission had been given for the retail element of the scheme in May 2015, with Central England Cooperative Limited planning to open a supermarket in the larger retail unit.

But the revised plans by Paragon Developments say it has been necessary to reconfigure the permitted scheme to ensure the plans move forward.

These new plans to build two retail units, one of which is sub-divided into three units, and 20 two-storey dwellings with associated access, parking and landscaping in Church Street, Irthlingborough, will be considered tonight (Wednesday).

The site was last used by the former Express Works Factory and has been left vacant since the buildings were demolished after a fire in 2007.

The area is now overgrown by vegetation.

If approved, the larger unit would still be run by the Co-op but it would be a smaller convenience goods foodstore.

A report prepared for the meeting states: “Following the grant of planning permission to an Aldi’s supermarket in mid-2016, the applicant/developer has had to review the size of the previously permitted retail unit for commercial and viability reasons.

“This would be based on the needs/instructions of the prospective tenant (The Co-operative) and the changes required in order to be able to put forward a scheme that would allow the scheme to be deliverable/viable for the applicant/developer (and hence the inclusion of the two smaller retail units).”

Planning officers have recommended that the plans are approved subject to conditions.

The application will be discussed by councillors at East Northants Council’s planning management committee meeting starting at 7pm tonight at the council offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.