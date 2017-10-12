Plans for new high ropes course at Irthlingborough centre

Plans have gone in for a high ropes course at a popular activity centre in Irthlingborough.

Rock UK, a Christian charity with four outdoor adventure centres across the UK, works with more than 50,000 young people each year.

Its centres include the Frontier Centre in Irthlingborough and it is applying for planning permission to build a high ropes course with zip wires and landing deck at the site in Addington Road.

The plans are to develop 0.13 hectares of vacant land to the rear of Whittaker Lodge to provide the new course.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The Frontier Centre currently has a wooden high ropes course situated to the south-west of the site, this course is of adequate standard and is one of the most desired activities.

“However, the proposed course will allow more visitors to enjoy the activity at one time, be of more modern construction and offer increased challenges including the zip wires.

“Importantly, the new course has been specially designed to enable and encourage disabled users to partake in the activity which at present is not possible.”

While the addition of the new high ropes course will allow a greater number of users to partake in this activity type at one time, the total number of users will not increase across the site and there will be no rise in overall visitor numbers.

The documents go on to say: “This proposal for a new high ropes course at the Frontier Centre will enable the venue to provide enhanced high ropes activities and will support the growth plan of the centre.”

The plans will be considered by East Northants Council.