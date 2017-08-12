Plans for new 66-bed care home in Wellingborough

A new care home could be built in Wellingborough if plans are given the go-ahead.

LNT Care Developments is applying to build a three-storey 66-bed care home for the elderly on land which is part of the Glenvale Park development.

It is proposed for part of the site to the north of Wellingborough which already has outline consent for up to 3,000 dwellings, retail and commercial facilities, a local centre and associated open space, parkland facilities and infrastructure.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The development of this site for a care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its scale and design.

“The development would bring economic benefits by creating employment and economic activity, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home.”

If the plans are approved, the site would be accessed from the newly formed estate road, initially heading off Niort Way.

A total of 20 car parking spaces including two disabled/mobility spaces are proposed as well as an ambulance/taxi drop-off area.

The planning documents say there is both a ‘quantitative and qualitative need’ for a new purpose-built care facility for older people in this area.

The scheme has been developed in a configuration which would enable the home to provide for two types of care - general residential and residential dementia.

It is anticipated that the care home would create about 42 jobs, of which 86 per cent of these would be full-time.

Up to a maximum of 15 members of staff would be present on the site at any one time due to the shift pattern and staggered changes.

The plans say the home would be for people who live within a three-mile radius of the site or who have families and relatives who live in the same catchment area.

It is also hoped that the majority of the new jobs would be filled by suitable candidates from the same local area.

For more information about the plans, which will be considered by by Wellingborough Council, search for WP/17/00377/FUL on the planning pages of the council’s website at www.wellingborough.gov.uk.