Plans for more units at Travellers site in Irchester

Plans have been submitted for nine additional units at a Travellers site.

The application is for nine extra units for the existing site in Gipsy Lane, Irchester, which currently has consent for 24 units with amenity blocks and a bungalow.

Documents submitted as part of the application for nine additional mobile homes state: “The site was originally set up and controlled by the county council and has been established for many years.

“It provides but has recently been purchased from them and is in the ownership of the applicant, Mr Doherty, who lives on the site and oversees its management.

“Since purchasing the site, many improvements have been carried out and the site is now very tidy, but to remain a viable business additional pitches are essential to the future sustainability of the Travellers’ park.”

Due to the site being in a rural area, the documents say these proposals will have no adverse impact on the amenity of any other properties.

The documents also say: “The Gypsy and Traveller assessment published by borough in conjunction with the county council indicated a strong consensus that more permanent/residential sites are needed in Northamptonshire.

“Advice has been sought from the head of property services at Northamptonshire County Council who has expressed his full support to this proposal.”

If given the go-ahead, the additional units would be sited in an unused area of the site.

The application will be considered by Wellingborough Council.

For more information about the plans, search for WP/17/00434/FUL on the planning page of the council’s website.