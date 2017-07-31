Plans for another Costa Coffee in Kettering given green light

Plans to build a drive-thru Costa Coffee on the outskirts of Kettering have been approved.

Last month plans were submitted for a new branch of the hot drink chain at the retail park in Carina Road, close to the Pizza Hut restaurant.

The plan has now been approved by planners at Kettering Council, and the store will have a drive-thru and outdoor seated area. It will create 18 jobs.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicants, Orchard Street Management LLP, said the unit would rejuvenate the ‘tired’ retail park.

The statement said: “The new retail pod would provide ancillary amenity facilities for customers visiting the park.

“Ancillary amenity facilities, such as coffee shops, restaurants and sandwich shops, have become increasingly common features of retail parks in recent years, and the proposal would help align the facilities at Kettering Retail Park with those found at other modern retail parks.

“Costa Coffee would provide a valuable additional amenity to those visiting the retail park, creating an opportunity for them to enjoy a coffee as part of their visit to the retail park.

“It would also provide an additional amenity to those working in the area.

“The proposed development would allow for further investment in a tired retail park and the proposed new unit and the associated general improvements with enhance the appearance of the park and of the local area.”

Northants Highways said it couldn’t support the application because it needed more information on vehicle and pedestrian movements, but no other objections were received despite criticism of the idea on the Northants Telegraph Facebook page at the time.