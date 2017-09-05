Plans for 40 houses on Wellingborough estate

Plans have been submitted for 40 houses on a piece of vacant scrubland on a Wellingborough estate.

The application is for 40 dwellings, which would predominantly be two-bed properties, on a site between Windermere Drive and Penrith Drive on the town’s Queensway estate.

A report prepared for members of Wellingborough Council’s planning committee says the applicant, Wellingborough Homes, has confirmed that the Homes and Communities Agency has provided funding for 22 affordable homes on this site.

The mix would be 10 shared ownership and 12 rent to buy, with the remaining 18 units for market rent.

The report states: “The proposed development would not result in an overconcentration of a single type of housing and includes a range of one, two and three bedroom properties, consisting of two storey semi-detached and terraced houses which include specialist housing single/small households.

“The proposed housing would not adversely affect the character or infrastructure of the area.

“The housing officer has confirmed that the proposed mix of property types and services will help to meet the needs of applicants on the housing register.

“The current waiting list shows that there is a strong need for one and two-bed properties and there is also a need for three-bed properties.”

A total of 68 on plot parking spaces would be provided to serve the development.

Two letters have been received by the council from people who live in flats in Langdale Court nearby, raising some concerns about access and traffic.

And a comment made about the application online says: “The revised application appears to reduce the number of units only slightly.

“My original concerns that the use of the site is over-extensive is still valid.

“In particular the proposal will generate extra traffic in an already congested area and could possibly hamper emergency service vehicles.”

As the application site is owned by Wellingborough Council and the applicant is Wellingborough Homes, the council cannot enter into a Section 106 legal agreement with itself so the provision of on-site affordable housing, an education and library provision would have to be secured through conditions.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval subject to a number of conditions, will be considered by councillors at the meeting starting at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday) in the council chamber at Swanspool House.