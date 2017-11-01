Pizza could soon be on the menu at Corby pub

A Corby pub could be set for a makeover including the addition of a new pizza station.

An application for listed building consent for proposed internal works and external decoration has been submitted for The Spread Eagle pub in Oakley Road, Corby.

The ground floor plans for the pub

The proposals by Marstons Inns and Taverns are to redecorate the existing windows, doors and fascias of the building, which is Grade II listed.

Inside the pub, proposals include redecoration, new carpets, a new timber floor at entrance areas, new light fittings and a new front of house pizza area.

Documents submitted as part of the application say the proposals are for the ‘2 for 1’ site to be rebranded to suit the new proposal ‘Grill & Pizza.’

They also state: “It is felt that the proposals would not be detrimental to the building and local setting.

“External works are redecoration only.

“All the existing features of the building have been considered and retained.

“Works to the main restaurant are mainly cosmetic, retaining the key features of the space, while the installation of a pizza area is to be undertaken within the rear dining area of the building which is an area which has previously undergone a series of modifications.

“We believe there have been numerous applications submitted in recent years for various refurbishment of the public house, all of which have been approved.”

The application will be considered by Corby Council.