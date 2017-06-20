PICTURES: Wicksteed Park Soapbox Derby 2017

There were thrills and spills aplenty at Wicksteed Park’s soapbox derby.

The event, on Saturday, June 17, saw dozens of karts tackle a downhill course close to the park’s campsite, with prizes for the best dressed team, most spectacular cornering and most entertaining run alongside trophies for the fastest teams.

The winner of the juniors race was Ethan Franklin driving The A Wing, closely followed by William Cousins in The Cookie Kart and Christopher Jackson in his Spanner and Hammer Speed Shop.

Among the grown-ups, Mark Jackson triumphed in his Spanner and Hammer Speed Shop kart, with Daniel Earl’s Dan the Man second and Sam Jacob and Sam Durance-Sky third in their Black Ice Suffolk One Blue.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.