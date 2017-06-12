PICTURES: Wicksteed at War, Kettering

Wicksteed Park was transformed at the weekend as the Midlands’ premier military history show came to town.

The two-day event featured an action-packed arena, hundreds of re-enactors and vehicles on the show grounds as well as aircraft flyovers.

Wicksteed at War on Sunday, June 11

Among the highlights were recreations of battles from the Second World War and, for the first time, the Vietnam war, as well as flyovers from Hurricanes and Spitfires.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.

