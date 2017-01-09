PICTURES: Poppies win in front of bumper ‘Show Your Support’ crowd

Kettering Town FC’s ‘Show Your Support’ day drew in the Poppies’ highest home gate of the season.

658 people attended Latimer Park as they battled past Basingstoke 2-1 thanks to goals from Paul Malone and Rene Howe.

Cambridge City v Kettering Town 2017 NNL-170301-110549002

Entry prices were reduced as part of a bid to bring in a bigger crowd to show how much the club means to the community.

The move came in response to two failed attempts to list their old Rockingham Road ground as a community asset.

A club statement released after the game thanked fans who turned out.

The statement said: “The club would like to thank all supporters who came to today’s game to show your support in Kettering Town Football Club.

Kettering Town v Basingstoke Town 2017 NNL-170701-213952002

“The attendance was the highest of the season and we hope as many of you as possible will return for our future games.

“It is so important for us to show that the club is valued and wanted by the community.

“The attendance at today’s game was particularly good, given the timing, weather and the fact that there was a major traffic problem caused by the closure of junction 10 on the A14, which we know prevented some from getting to the ground on time and in some instances not getting to the ground at all.

“We would also like to thank the Directors of Kettering CIC, The Trust and in particular David Mahoney and Richard Atkinson for promoting the day on TV, radio, local press, schools, social media and with 1000 leaflets across town.

Kettering Town v Basingstoke Town 2017 NNL-170701-213941002

“At present we are still waiting for Kettering Borough Council to confirm a meeting with the club, which was promised at the recent full council meeting.”

Pictures by Peter Short.

Kettering Town v Basingstoke Town 2017 NNL-170701-213906002