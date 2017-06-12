PICTURES: KettFest 2017

Kettering was full of weird and wonderful sights and sounds at the weekend as KettFest returned.

The community arts, culture and music festival took place across the borough from Friday to Sunday with attractions ranging from poetry readings and yarn-bombing to model railway rides and superhero appearances.

KettFest, Saturday, June 10

Other offerings included a crafts and food fair, beer festival, magic night and acoustic night as well as a comedy festival.

For younger visitors Kettering Civic Society held a treasure hunt, there was face painting, stalls, games, dance school shows, old photos of Kettering, colouring competitions and more.

The Manor House Museum had a display of fossils and Kettering Athletic Club was the venue for an uptown northern soul night.

On the Sunday, Kettering Skate Park was open all day and ‘Bands in the Park’ took place at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

Keystone youth club played host to a Run your Tongue and bring your own booze night and there was live music at The Yards.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.

