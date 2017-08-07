PICTURES: Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show

More than 200 classic cars were on display as the Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show came to town.
Were you at the event? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures, taken by Steven Prouse.
More than 200 classic cars were on display as the Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show came to town.
Were you at the event? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures, taken by Steven Prouse.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.