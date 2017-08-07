PICTURES: Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show

More than 200 classic cars were on display as the Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show came to town.

Were you at the event? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures, taken by Steven Prouse.

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Bill Wright talking engines with Lancia Appia III owner Brian Fenton PNL-170608-165324009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Chris Layram polishing his 1954 Ford Popular PNL-170608-165553009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB worth over �2m PNL-170608-165345009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Mike Fuller and his Mini 1000 Mr Bean replica raising money for Prostate Cancer UK PNL-170608-165446009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Ferrari F40 gets admiring attention PNL-170608-165518009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Angela and Evie Gildon in an old Citreon PNL-170608-165537009

Higham Ferrers Chichele Northants Classic Car Show. Pictured, Chris Johnston dressed in period clothes PNL-170608-165619009