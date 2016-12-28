PICTURES: Geddington’s Boxing Day squirt

The weather was kind to those who visited Geddington on Boxing Day to watch the village’s annual charity squirt.

The tradition saw Geddington’s Volunteer Fire Brigade take on Kettering’s retained firefighters, with both teams spraying water at a suspended barrel towards each other’s bank of the River Ise.

Geddington Squirt

After being inspected by the mayor of Kettering, Scott Edwards, Kettering’s firefighters claimed the scalp of their hosts.

The squirt is Geddington’s biggest event, packing out the village every year, and raises money for a number of local charities.

