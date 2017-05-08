PICTURES: Dreaming Our Woods, Corby

The woodlands of Corby inspired an amazing multi-media experience for audiences at the weekend.

Dreaming Our Woods was the finale of a nine-month festival of more than 40 events which have taken place in and around the town, run by the Deep Roots Tall Trees group.

This weekend’s performances began at the Cube and were directed by singer and songwriter Barb Jungr, choreographer Neil Paris and sound and light artist Kurt Laurenz Theinert, leading a team of performers.

These were followed, on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, by a night-time walk through Thoroughsale Wood, led by Cat Gerrard, where Fabulous Flowers Of The Forest made by Corby Primary School children (with artist Sophie Cullinan) and Magical Creatures made by students at Brooke Weston Academy (with artists Iris Bertz and John Bell) illuminated the way.

Projected woodland creatures at the Boating Lake, created by the people of Corby, continued the magic.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.