PICTURES: Desborough Carnival

Glorious weather helped make Desborough Carnival a huge success on Saturday.

Carnival-goers were treated to a host of activities as well as the traditional float parade.

Carnival committee secretary Carol Johnson said she was overwhelmed to see so many people supporting the event and making it a success.

She added: “It was a fabulous day. One of the best carnivals I can remember.

“We had really good weather and terrific support from the town. Everything went beautifully.”

The traditional float parade saw five excellently-decorated floats take to the streets, accompanied by a number of walking groups.

The carnival court was also in attendance. This year’s queen was Kate Darby and her attendants were Connie Sharman, Arabella Smallman and Charlie McNamee.

Activities at the showground included a medieval living camp, with demonstrations of archery, medieval weapons and dance.

There was also a climbing wall, fairground, and a huge variety of stalls and games, as well as a craft exhibition.

Carol added: “We try and have something for everyone.

“We had lots of people helping out on the day to make everything run smoothly as well.”

The organising committee will now turn their attention to organising the town’s fireworks display.

Anyone interested in joining the committee and helping to organise future events is asked to phone Carol on 01536 506767.

