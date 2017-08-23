PICTURE SPECIAL: Take a look at House of Fraser’s new store at Rushden Lakes

The final preparations are being made ahead of the opening of House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Thursday).

The newly constructed department store will be House of Fraser’s first store at an out-of-town retail and leisure complex.

Eden, the new restaurant and Champagne bar at House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes

And as well as being its first store to open in nearly nine years, it will also be the retailer’s first sustainable and green store.

The new store has created about 270 full and part-time jobs for the area and the Northants Telegraph was given a tour of the new store ahead of tomorrow’s official opening at 10am.

With 64,000sq ft of retail space, the Rushden Lakes store will boast more than 50 premium and high street brands and have a Champagne bar.

The store architecture and interior is designed to connect with the beautiful natural setting, including a living wall which is home to more than 2,000 indoor plants.

The living wall and art installation at House of Fraser

There is also a stunning bird art installation in the central atrium above the living wall, which features local bird species and has been designed by RSPB award winning artist Cecilia Smith.

Dr Dorothy Maxwell, head of sustainability at House of Fraser, said: “We’re proud to be opening our first green store in such a beautiful natural setting.

“Working with our local partners The Wildlife Trust we aim to protect and share this experience with our customers and employees.”

The store’s beauty hall has luxury beauty brands including MAC, Chanel, Urban Decay, Nars, Dior and Bobbi Brown.

One of several green mannequins around House of Fraser to tie in with the store's green credentials and natural setting

The department will also showcase House of Fraser’s Beauty Spotlight brands; a revolutionary in-store beauty concept aiming to shine a light on the most innovative and ground-breaking beauty products on the market.

House of Fraser’s womenswear department will include the newly launched exclusive brand Issa, Biba, Whistles, Coast and French Connection as well as lifestyle brands Barbour, Mint Velvet, Tommy Hilfiger and Joules.

The department store’s extensive menswear floor will offer brands including Diesel, Levi’s, Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Label Lab and Tommy Hilfiger.

The homeware floor will offer luggage as well as dining, bed and bath shop, home fragrance and kitchen appliances.

The art installation based on birds which are native to the area

Childrenswear will include world-renowned toy shop Hamleys as well as clothing brands Ralph Lauren, Barbour, Jigsaw, Converse, Howick Boy and Calvin Klein.

Eden, the restaurant and Champagne bar with views overlooking the lakes, will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And Caffè Nero will be located on the ground floor.

From Thursday to Sunday (August 27) House of Fraser will be offering ice-cream by Pan N Ice and candy floss.

There will be gifts with purchases on selected brands and departments as well as beauty demonstrations and activity on the cosmetics department.

Eden, the store's restaurant and Champagne bar