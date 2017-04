Hundreds of youngsters paraded through Wicksteed Park as part of the the annual St George’s Day festivities.

Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from across the region marched across the Kettering park yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 23) after attending a ceremony at the pavilion in which they renewed their promises and received awards.

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley.

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley

Pictures by Alison Bagley