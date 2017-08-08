Picture of Kettering’s cemetery recognised in national competition

Have your say

An image of Kettering’s cemetery on a frosty winter’s morning has been ‘highly commended’ in a national competition.

Cameron Galloway, manager of Kettering Council’s crematorium and cemeteries, has been recognised for his image of the Rothwell Road cemetery.

The image was ‘highly commended’ in the annual 2017 ICCM Photographic Competition, as awarded by Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

Cameron has been invited to September’s ICCM Awards Ceremony to receive his certificate.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We’re delighted to see Cameron’s photo of Rothwell Road cemetery being acknowledged by the ICCM.

“Our cemeteries and crematoria team are very passionate about their work, which is shown in the high quality service provided.”

Images entered must have been taken in a cemetery, crematorium, churchyard or natural burial ground and were judged by ICCM’s board of directors.