Photography exhibition to be held in Kettering

The Kettering & District Photographic Society will hold its third annual photography exhibition next week.

The three-day event will be held next to the main entrance doors of the Newlands Shopping Centre on October 13, 14 and 15.

The society now has more than 60 members aged from 20 to 70-something who meet at the Masque Theatre, Barton Seagrave, every Monday night.

It runs talks, members’ nights and competitions internally, with other local clubs, and with international clubs in Australia and America.

A society spokesman said: “This year we’ve also extended our workshop programme to include expert-led training at Wicksteed at War, the recent steam fair, Lamport Hall gardens, Pytchley Point to Point, and to London for street photography at Brick Lane and Camden Town.

“We also have a programme of studio workshops over the winter to include light painting, matural light portraiture and other photography techniques.”

About 75 prints and 200 digital images will be on display at the exhibition.