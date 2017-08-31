Pets aim to be top dog at RSPCA show in Burton Latimer

Is your dog the loveliest lady, a golden oldie or best rescue?

The RSPCA Northamptonshire branch is hosting a fun dog show raise money for the animals in their care.

This Saturday sees the charity’s autumn dog show arrive at the King George V Recreation Ground in Burton Latimer for a fun filled day for your family and your pooch!

With novelty classes, a have-a-go agility area, doggy tombola, raffle, refreshments, stalls and much more, it’s certain to be a great day.

The autumn dog show will help animals which come into the RSPCA Northamptonshire branch’s care, animals like Billy.

Billy is a six-year-old Collie cross German Shepherd who first came into the care of the RSPCA in November.

Sadly his previous owner passed away and he was then moved between different homes before being signed over into the RSPCA’s care.

He is a lovely boy but sadly isn’t enjoying his time in kennels and is looking for his forever home where he can receive the love and second chance in life he so desperately needs.

County fundraising manager Jaymi Wilmin said: “I love a fun dog show because it is exactly that – lots of fun!

“It’s lovely to see families spending time and having fun together with their dogs and helping raise vital funds for the animals in our care at the same time.

“Billy is a such a great boy and it is a shame he’s been in kennels for such a long time. He’s been passed around from home to home and he just wants somewhere to call his own.”

Registration for the summer dog show opens at 11.15am with judging starting at midday on Saturday, September 2, at the King George V Recreation Ground, off Pioneer Avenue in Burton Latimer.

For more information visit www.rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk.