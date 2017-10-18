Petition calling for Wellingborough RBL chairman to be reinstated after pin badge row

A petition calling for two Legion members to be reinstated following a row over pin badges has been launched.

The Northants Telegraph reported yesterday (Tuesday) that Ian Nunney had stepped down as chairman of Wellingborough’s Royal British Legion and organiser of its annual Poppy Appeal.

Some of the winning designers with Ian Nunney, Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and the Lord Lieutenant David Laing

Mavis Thomas has also stepped down as branch secretary.

It follows a row over five pin badges designed by children which had been due to be sold to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal, but the county branch of the RBL said they couldn’t be sold through the Legion because of copyright infringement.

Following the row, which has attracted lots of comments on social media, an online petition has been launched calling for Ian and Mavis to be reinstated to their roles within the branch.

The petition states: “Dear director general of The Royal British Legion.

“We, the undersigned, hereby call for the immediate re-instatement of Mr Ian Nunney as Wellingborough Royal British Legion chairman and Poppy Appeal organiser for Wellingborough, also the re-instatement of Ms Mavis Thomas as branch secretary.

“We also call for the immediate sales of the five pin badges in aid of the Poppy Appeal, designed by the children of Wellingborough, regardless of any copyright infringement.”

And the petition goes on to say: “We now have an unhappy community and five very upset children.

“People need to realise that without the encouragement of young people there will be no Legion of tomorrow - today’s youth are tomorrow’s Legion.”

More than 100 people have signed the petition so far.

