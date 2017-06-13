Performers needed for Wellingborough pantomime

A pantomime society is holding workshops and auditions to find actors, dancers and singers for its production of Sleeping Beauty.

The well-known fairytale will be Wellingborough Pantomime Society’s 2018 production.

In preparation for next year’s show, there are holding a number of workshops and auditions to fill the various roles required.

Workshops are being held from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, June 25, and also from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 28.

These will both be held at All Hallows Church hall in Church Street, Wellingborough.

Auditions will then take place at the same venue on Sunday, July 2.

Dancers can audition from 12.30pm to 2pm, from 2pm to 2.45pm for the chorus and from 3pm to 5pm for principals.

Auditions for dancers are also taking place from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday, June 30, at the same venue.

For more information about the forthcoming workshops and auditions, call Steve Lack on 01933 624310.