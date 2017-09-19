People urged to get out and explore East Northants during Nene Valley Festival

The Nene Valley Festival 2017 kicked off in style at the weekend with a day of family fun at Delapre Abbey.

Visitors were welcomed to the English country house and grounds by East Northamptonshire Council chairman, Cllr Colin Wright, who described the beauty of the River Nene and its attractions as ‘a hidden gem.’

Featuring 85 events at key locations along the Nene Valley, from Northampton to Peterborough, the festival is a must for wildlife and culture lovers of all ages looking for inspiration, tranquillity and new experiences.

Delapre Abbey is soon to open to the public but the grounds and walled gardens are already enjoyed by many people.

East Northamptonshire councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project, Sarah Peacock, said: “The abbey is already very popular with local people for walks and enjoying the beautiful grounds and we were so pleased to launch this year’s festival at this exciting new attraction.

“Despite the gloomy weather, families enjoyed a climbing wall, archery, crazy golf, wildlife crafts, pottery, fishing, garden games and historical battle tours.

“It was a wonderful day in a beautiful setting.

“We now urge folks to take a look at the festival programme and get out to enjoy even more of what the River Nene has to offer.

“We’ve got outdoor cinema, ghost walks, health walks, historical walks, wildlife walks, museum events, plays, crafts, heritage tours, trains, bikes and so much more.

“And at the end of this week, we have the festival finale at Stanwick Lakes with a Victorian weekend of crafts, games and re-enactments.”

Check out the programme of events for the week at www.nenevalley.net/festival-home