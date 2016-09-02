People urged to get moles checked out at KGH skin cancer day

An annual skin cancer surveillance day is being held at Kettering General Hospital on Saturday, September 10.

The free event – attended by 173 people last year – enables anyone who has a concern about a mole or skin lesion to see specialist doctors and nurses without an appointment on a ticketed, first come, first serve basis, with everyone being seen.

It is being held in the Jubilee Wing in main outpatients at Kettering General Hospital from 10am to 1pm.

This will be the 10th annual event. Over the past nine years half a dozen melanomas and dozens of non-melanoma skin cancers and pre-cancers have been picked up and subsequently treated.

The day is organised by Kettering General Hospital’s dermatology department with staff giving up their own time to put it on.

Dr Olivia Stevenson, who is the trust’s skin cancer lead, said: “Mole cancer (melanoma) is the most publicised and most dangerous kind of skin cancer.

“However, we also need to be able to treat the less serious skin cancers promptly to ensure a good outcome and reduce the need for surgery.”

Dr Stevenson said she personally sees some 20 to 30 new skin cancers each week at the hospital.

At last year’s awareness event about 30 cancer and pre-cancer cases were detected.

She said: “Anyone who has a mole or lesion which is changing rapidly on the skin or behaving differently from other moles, for example changing colour, weeping, bleeding or growing faster, should go to their GP for advice.

“Sometimes people, particularly men, can ignore these sorts of changes when they really should have them checked out by their GP straight away as if caught early many skin cancers can be completely cured.”

The clinic and awareness day will run from 10am to 1pm on a first come first served basis, with all patients being seen.

Patients will be able to take home information and advice as necessary.

People are also encouraged to attend for simple safe sun and skin cancer prevention advice from the trust’s specialist nurses.