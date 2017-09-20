People in East Northants encouraged to explore the Nene Valley on two wheels

Cylists are encouraged to ride their bike to work, to the shops, to school and along the Nene Valley for the Nene Valley Festival 2017.

By logging the miles they cycle on twitter @NeneValleyFestival they will be part of the 5,000 mile challenge.

It’s all part of the fourth annual festival which celebrates the unique heritage, wildlife and culture of the Nene Valley.

The festival opened on Saturday (September 16) at Delapre Abbey with a family fun day followed by CycleFest on Sunday at Stanwick Lakes.

East Northamptonshire councillor and board member for the Destination Nene Valley project, Sarah Peacock, said: “What a great launch weekend.

“The Nene Valley has so much to offer walkers, cyclists, adventurers and wildlife enthusiasts and this festival week is a great opportunity to try it all.

“Cycling along the Nene Valley is a very popular pursuit for those who wish to enjoy the countryside as well as those who just need to get to work or school.

“We’re asking cyclists to tell us how far they have cycled this week so that together we can hit the 5,000 mile target.

“That would be a great team effort.

“Whilst you’re out on your bike, you can also enjoy some of the wonderful events taking place as part of the 2017 Nene Valley Festival.

“Check out the programme of events for the week at www.nenevalley.net/festival-home and tweet us your miles cycled @NeneFestival or email info@nenevalley.net Happy cycling everyone.”