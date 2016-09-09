Pensioner, 82, abseils down Northampton Lift Tower to raise money for KGH

For most 82-year-olds abseiling 400ft down Northampton Lift Tower would be unthinkable.

But for Diana Green, from Old, near Kettering, it was just the latest in a long line of charitable challenges – which has included completing 12 London Marathons since she was 69.

And on June 18 she was the oldest participant out of 23 individuals who together raised more than £7,000 for the KGH Charity Fund by abseiling down the National Abseil Centre, which is the tallest permanent abseil tower in the world.

Diana, who used to run an arts and craft shop in Northampton, raised £1,118 in sponsorship for which she received a celebratory hamper presented to her by KGH Charity Officer Christina Kelly.

Mrs Green, who is married to Michael and has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, said: “I decided to raise money for the Centenary Wing at Kettering General Hospital because my daughter, Sue, has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and is receiving care from the Centenary Wing.

“I was attracted to the abseil idea because my father, Charles Savage, was a mechanical and drawing engineer who had worked for the company which owned Express Lifts in Northampton so there was a sort of a family connection.

“It was quite scary but the hardest part was getting over the edge and once that was done it only took me about ten minutes to get to the bottom.”

Diana started fundraising aged 69 after recovering from breast cancer.

Since then she has successfully completed 12 London Marathons and raised more than £60,000 for breast cancer charities.

She attempted this year’s London Marathon and raised £1,198 for the KGH Charity Fund –but had to retire before the end due to injury.

Her daughter Sue Gates, from Rothwell, said: “She is crazy but I am very, very proud of her. I knew that once she said she would do it – she would do it!.”

KGH Charity officer Christina Kelly said: “We are tremendously grateful to Diana for the combined sum of £2,316 donated to the Centenary Wing, and would like to congratulate her on both fundraising achievements - what an inspirational woman!”