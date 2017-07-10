Pensioner, 73, robbed by three men in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 73-year-old man was attacked and robbed in Wellingborough town centre.

The robbery happened in Monksway between 11.15pm on Friday (July 7) and 12.15am the following day.

A police spokesman said: “As the elderly victim was walking home from an evening out, he was approached by three men at the junction to the footpath to Croyland Gardens.

“He was pushed from behind into railings and then knocked to the floor.

“One of the three suspects then placed his foot on the pensioner’s face before stealing a wallet containing about £80 in cash.”

All three offenders were white and in their 20s.

Anyone with information about the attack can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.