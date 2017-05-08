Pedestrian suffers head injuries after being hit by car in Rushden

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car in Rushden.

The Magpas air ambulance rapid response vehicle was called to the incident which took place at about 8.40pm on Saturday in Rectory Road.

A crew from Magpas treated the pedestrian at the scene

Magpas doctor Scott Knapp and Paramedic Ollie Robinson arrived to treat a man who had been injured in the collision.

A spokesman for Magpas said: “The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient who had sustained head injuries.

“They gave the man a general anaesthetic, placing him into a medically induced coma at the scene (providing A&E level care), before accompanying the patient to University Hospital Coventry via land ambulance.

“The man was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

An EMAS ambulance service paramedic crew and Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “For reasons yet unknown, a pedestrian was walking in the carriageway and was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.