Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Corby

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Corby this morning (Tuesday).

The man, in his 50s and from Leicester, was in a collision with a Mini Cooper in Manton Road on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate at about 5.35am.

Road closures have been in place in the area.

A police spokesman said: “The man was taken to KGH by ambulance and then transferred to University Hospital Coventry.

“He has serious injuries to his leg and chest.”

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174675.