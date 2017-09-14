Peak practice pays off for Corby workers

Corby workers have hit the heights to raise more than £5,000 for Lakelands Hospice.

On September 8, 10 employees of Utility Bidder started the challenge of climbing the three highest mountains in the UK to raise money for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

Setting off at 6am from their office in Corby, the team made the long trip up to Scotland to take on Ben Nevis, the first of the peaks.

The ascent started at 5.20pm and the clock started ticking as soon as they stepped foot on the base of the mountain.

Once completed, Scafell Pike and Snowdon then followed.

It took a total of 31 hours to complete all three peaks and included 24 miles of hill walking as each mountain is between seven and 10 miles of trails.

Exceeding the original £3,000 target, the team held race nights, bake sales and dress down days to support the challenge.

In June they held a race night at Corby Town FC for employees and company partners which contributed to the team target.

One of the employees volunteered to help hit the target, although he wasn’t taking part in the climb, by giving people the chance to shave off his head and beloved beard, as well as waxing his body.

Utility Bidder moved to Corby in 2015 and many of the employees have since taken on many charity activities for Lakelands and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Primarily dealing with business energy contracts, Utility Bidder works with SMEs on a national basis.

MD James Longley said: “I am very proud of what our team has achieved.

“Taking part in the challenge was a lot harder than originally anticipated and all involved has worked really hard to help hit the fundraising target and training for the event.

“We look to support both national and local charities every year by completing challenges as a team.

“Raising awareness and funds helps these charities to continue offering much-needed help to the public.

“Lakelands Hospice provides support for individuals and those around them during their final weeks of life.

“Their work is key to the Corby community and surrounding areas and we hope we can help them continue with their hard work through the money we have raised.”