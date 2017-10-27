Patient hands over nearly £7,000 to KGH

A grateful patient has raised £6,794 for the Kettering General Hospital unit where she was treated.

Lucy North, and her partner Geoff Hall, presented a cheque for the amount to Lucy’s surgeon, Salam Musa, and members of the KGH breast service team.

Lucy, an evidence specialist for the Environment Agency, lived in Thrapston from 2010 until earlier this year and had her treatment at Kettering General Hospital.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2016 and between May and October had chemotherapy and an operation to shrink and remove the tumour.

In June this year she moved to live in Church Stretton, in Shropshire, where she made friends with a fellow breast cancer patient, Shirley Alderson, and together Lucy, Geoff, Shirley, and Shirley’s husband Phil, decided to organise a fundraising event for the hospitals which had treated them.

Lucy said: “From my point of view it was a thank you for the brilliant care that I received from the breast care nurses, radiographers, Mr Musa, my surgeon, and Dr Milanovic, my oncologist, at Kettering General Hospital.

“Being diagnosed was a real blow and I felt that the way the team all worked together to support me was very positive. I really trusted them.

“Their expertise and support gave me a lot of confidence in my treatment and that was just so valuable.”

Lucy and Shirley held a black tie charity ball at Ludlow Race Course on October 7 attended by more than 320 people.

A huge number of friends and local businesses supported the event which raised an incredible £13,585 which was split between Kettering General Hospital Breast Care Fund and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund (cancer care in Shropshire and Mid Wales)

KGH consultant onco-plastic surgeon Mr Musa, said: “We have been absolutely thrilled and delighted by Lucy and Geoff’s efforts on our behalf.

“They have raised an enormous amount of money which we will be using to improve services for local breast cancer patients.

“It is a lovely indication of the appreciation patients have for the service we provide.”