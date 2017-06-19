Passengers urged to check before travelling on Midland Mainline to Corby today

Passengers travelling to Corby on the Midland Mainline this morning (Monday) are being urged to check before they travel due to over-running engineering works.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We have been working on the Midland Mainline overnight but have not been able to complete the work on time.

“We are now working to a revised plan to complete the work and get trains running as quickly as possible.

“I apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and ask that passengers check before they travel this morning.”

Passengers can check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.