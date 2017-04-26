Park played a role in history of ‘play time’

Earlier this month, we launched our annual Education Awards to find the county’s best teachers and schools.

We are asking you to nominate those who go the extra mile to provide the best education to the county’s youngsters.

The competition is run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express. This year the event is being sponsored by Northamptonshire County Council and there are also sponsors for the individual categories.

This year’s grand final will be held at Wicksteed Park on June 28 and the park is also sponsoring the Primary School of the Year category.

Wicksteed Park combines 147 acres of beautiful parkland with rollercoasters and rides to ensure a great family day out, no matter what their budget.

Founded by Charles Wicksteed, the inventor of modern day play equipment such as the slide and the swing, the park was part of his vision to inspire and encourage play.

Its unique place in the history of family leisure time means it is known as The Home of Children’s Play.

The park has a host of new attractions for 2017, including the fantastic new Sway Rider wave swing.

Visitors can also get close to the animals and explore the rope courses and overground tunnels of the Sycamore Circle. The park’s attractions include the RUSH zipwire and activity tower which includes one of the longest and fastest zipwires in the UK and an Air Bag Jump.

Also new is Meerkat Burrows, an underground tunnelling experience with pop up viewing areas to allow you to see the park’s meerkats up close.

The park has an education programme which helps to teach children all about the park and the history of children’s play.

It is a place steeped in history and an ideal setting for the many educational events they run throughout the year. These include Trees and Literature and themed days, such as Victorian Day, Charles Wicksteed Day and Fairgrounds and Engineering. For more information, visit wicksteedpark.org/education.

Visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com to find out more about the Education Awards.