Parents-to-be invited to baby roadshow at Kettering General Hospital

A pregnancy and baby road show is being hosted by Kettering General Hospital to help hundreds of parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

The event on Wednesday, November 29, is the 28th in 19 years and will provide a huge range of advice at more than 20 stands.

It is being held at The Hall@KGH (the recreation hall next to car park B at the main KGH site) from 6pm-8pm. Concessionary £1 car parking is available in car park B with a ticket from the event which is redeemed at the car parking office in Car Park A.

The event is led by KGH’s Midwifery Advocates and is being supported by, health visitors, breast feeding midwives, Sure Start and parentcraft midwives.

Show organiser Keeley Chambers - who is also a Midwifery Advocate - said the free event is always very well received by parents-to-be and new parents from across North Northamptonshire.

She said: “The idea is the road show is that it offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“People will be able to find out about water births, home and hospital births, and what groups are available to support them after their baby has been born.

“Both new, and more experienced, parents always find the event very interesting and describe how it helps them to prepare for the big day.”

Other stands will include, Midwifery Advocates, Sleep Safety, Bounty, HypnoBirthing, Relaxation Classes, Baby Swimming, Fire Safety, Sling Library, Hearing Screening, Physiotherapy, Health visitors, First Aid for Babies, Photography, Home Birth, Hospital Birth, Waterbirth, Sing and Sign, Placental encapsulation, Pregnancy Yoga, antenatal massage and Doulas.