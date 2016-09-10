Parents of Northampton teen killed in crash pay tribute to their only child

Police have issued a tribute to Northamptonshire teenager Ferne Campbell who died following a road traffic collision on Monday.

The silver Toyota Yaris she was travelling in collided with a tree near the A361 near Williamscote Hill, Banbury.

Sadly, Ferne, aged 19, from Northamptonshire, subsequently died from injuries sustained in the collision.

A tribute issued on behalf of Ferne’s parents, Peter and Ondine Campbell reads: “As Ferne’s parents, we wish to pay tribute to our only child: Our beautiful, vibrant and loving daughter.

“She was our life and we were, and still are, immensely proud of her.

“We ask that any parent reading these words will hold their child when next they see them and tell them how much they are loved.”

Anyone with information about the collision - which took place at about 9.55am on September 5 - and have not yet spoken to the police, can call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 353 5/9.