Parents and staff to take on skydive to raise money for Rushden school

A headteacher, receptionist and six parents will jump out of a plane to raise funds for a school in Rushden.

Amy Leydon’s seven-year-old son Charlie attends Rowan Gate Primary School’s Rushden site but says children are missing out because of a lack of Government funding.

In a bid to bridge the gap, parents and staff will take on a skydive at Sibson Airfield in Peterborough on Saturday (August 12) to raise much-needed funds.

Ms Leydon, 33 and from Higham Ferrers, said: “The Government has cut costs and it means kids are missing out on things that are quite important to them.

“They’re missing out on things like drama lessons and play equipment and so far we’ve raised £5,000.

“Last year I did a half-marathon and it was good, but it wasn’t quite frightening enough.

“This is what we are prepared to do to help our children get what they need.”

Ms Leydon will take on the skydive with fellow parents Emma Bellamy, Julia Kirby, Tammy Byles, Nikki Damore-Wright and Tara Beavis.

Also jumping is the school’s receptionist, Verity Harrison, and headteacher Julia Coles.

Ms Leydon added: “Quite honestly with the love, care and enormous amounts of attention they give the children the school deserves every penny.

“We really appreciated everyone who has sponsored us so far and we’d love to raise even more money.”

To sponsor the team, contact Amy by emailing amyleydon_84@icloud.com.