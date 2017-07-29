Paralympic champion gives PE lesson to Wellingborough pupils

Pupils at a Wellingborough school won the chance to spend a morning with Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds as part of a competition prize through the Sainsbury’s Active Kids scheme.

Ellie, who has won five Paralympic gold medals, spoke to pupils at Redwell Primary School about the importance of exercising and eating well from an early age.

Ellie Simmonds with pupils at Redwell Primary School.

Pupils asked her questions about how she maintains her lifestyle to ensure she’s on top form for important events.

She then proceeded to run a PE lesson with 20 of the school’s pupils using Sainsbury’s Active Kids equipment.

Ellie, an Active Kids ambassador, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to go into schools across the UK, as part of my role as Sainsbury’s Active Kids ambassador, and speak to them about the importance of good nutrition and keeping active.

“I loved hosting the PE lesson and showing the pupils some of the fun and different exercises they can do to keep active inside and outside of school time.”

The visit to Redwell Primary School marked the continued success of the Active Kids programme, now in its 12th year.

The programme sees Sainsbury’s donate millions of pounds worth of sports and cookery equipment to more than 30,000 schools and clubs across the UK, helping more children to eat well, move well and live well.

Ellie Simmonds is an ambassador for Sainsbury’s Active Kids alongside fellow Team GB Paralympic hero Jonnie Peacock, Liverpool footballer Daniel Sturridge and England Women’s footballer Lucy Bronze.