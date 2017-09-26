Pantomime launched in Kettering

Oh yes it has, this year's spectacular pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is coming was revealed to an expectant crowd.

EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas was among the stars of the pantomime who visited The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering on Monday September 25.

There were children from Hall Meadow Primary School as well as the dignitaries from the local area who got the chance to meet the cast and ask them questions about the upcoming pantomime.

The cast including West End star Hannah Boyce, Emmerdale's Natasha Gray as well as the returning pair of Mark Pearce and Michael Neilson, also treated the crowd to a short taster of what can be expected in the pantomime.

Matt Lapinskas, best known for EastEnders and Dancing on Ice, stars as Prince Simon, a prince on a quest to find his one true love. However, our Wicked Queen played by Natasha Gray (Emmerdale) has other plans in mind! She will stop at nothing to ensure she remains the fairest of them all – which it means it’s not looking good for her beautiful stepdaughter, Snow White, played by West End star Hannah Boyce.

But never fear! Snow White is not alone! Back by popular demand are Michael Neilson as Dame Dolly and Mark Pearce as Herbie the Huntsman. This hilarious duo will do their best to keep Snow White from harm – whatever evil plans the Wicked Queen has in mind! And then there’s the Magnificent Seven who help our heroine out.

Nothing is more dangerous than a paranoid Wicked Queen! Will Snow White escape her jealous clutches? Can Dame Dolly get her man? Can Herbie the Huntsman work out if he is a goodie or a baddie? Can Prince Simon of Sofaria ensure a happy ending … ?

The pantomime runs from Friday December 8 to Sunday December 31. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.