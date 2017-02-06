Paedophile snared by undercover police officer posing as child abuser locked up for five years

A paedophile gym instructor from Northamptonshire who hatched a sick plan to sexually abuse three children has been jailed for more than five years.

John Baker, 51 and formerly of Wellingborough, arranged to have sex with the children who are all aged under 13, after prowling an extreme pornography website.

Baker did not realise that the ‘mother’ of the children who was arranging the meeting was an undercover officer posing as a child abuser.

When he went to meet her he was arrested and charged with two counts of arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Baker pleaded guilty to both charges at Southwark Crown Court when his trial was due to commence in December last year. His sentencing hearing was held on Friday, February 3.

Prosecutor Ian Mcloughlin said the paedophile claimed to have been working as a gym instructor before his arrest.

Judge Benedict Kelleher jailed Baker for five years and four months with an extended four-year license period.

He said: “This offence is category 3A, aggravated greatly by the degree of harm you intended to cause three children.

“In my judgement, therefore, the correct starting point would be one of six years imprisonment.”

The judge only granted Baker about 10 per cent credit for his pleas and told him he will serve ‘at least’ two-thirds of the sentence before he is considered for parole.

He added: “After that, you will remain on licence until the end of the extended license period – that will be an extension of four years.

“You could be returned to prison at any moment after your release if you were to breach the terms of the license that will be imposed upon you as soon as you are released.”

Baker, now of South Street, Weedon, near Northampton, must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.