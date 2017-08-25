Owner of Wellingborough shop pleads guilty to 13 food hygiene offences

The owner of an Eastern European food delicatessen in Wellingborough has been ordered to pay more than £6,000 after pleading guilty to a series of food hygiene offences.

Daniel Pietraho, owner of the Rogalik Polish Delikatesen in Midland Road, pleaded guilty to 13 food hygiene and safety offences and was ordered to pay a total of £6,170 in fines, costs and victim surcharges.

He was prosecuted at Northampton Magistrates on August 22 after officers from Wellingborough Council’s health protection team visited the shop on three separate occasions between June and November 2016 and witnessed widespread non-compliance with food hygiene requirements.

Officers discovered a number of issues, including dirty food preparation surfaces and equipment, overstocked food storage areas in a filthy condition, an uncapped foul waste water pipe and drinks stored in a staff toilet cubicle.

Other issues included live and dead flies throughout, large volumes of high risk ready-to-eat food outside of adequate temperature control, bins overflowing with food waste and evidence of pest activity.

Officers also found a large volume of food stored on the floor, cooked meat products being sold with no labelling to indicate their use-by-date or origin and food exposed to contamination.

Cllr Graham Lawman, chairman of the council’s services committee, said: “These issues posed a significant risk to public health and the general conditions were so poor that a prosecution was taken.

“Officers have repeatedly tried to work with Mr Pietraho to improve conditions in his premises but he failed to act on the advice given.

“We have many compliant food businesses in the borough, but where we encounter cases of persistent non-compliance, we don’t hesitate to take formal action.

“We recommend that anyone buying food from shops or eating out should check the latest food hygiene ratings on the Food Standards Agency website.”

Officers are continuing to work with the business to ensure compliance.