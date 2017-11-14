Owner of Kettering supermarket fined for storing rubbish on premises

The owner of a European supermarket in Kettering has been fined after using his premises to store large amounts of rubbish.

Sarhad Salari, who owns Freshpol in Montagu Street, was investigated by environmental wardens from Kettering Council after the rubbish began to pile up.

Some of the stored rubbish. NNL-171114-131635005

Salari failed to produce waste transfer notes for the rubbish and could not provide any evidence that he was paying a commercial contractor to remove waste from his premises.

He was issued with a fine of £300 on April 25, but despite several reminders, he initially did not pay.

The fine was eventually paid on November 9.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Businesses are responsible for their commercial waste and we’re keen to prevent large scale flytipping or illegally using an unregistered ‘man with a van’ to dispose of the waste.

“Our authorised officers have the power to demand to see waste transfer notes for the last two years, and we may prosecute businesses that cannot provide this.”

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Council would like to thank locally run businesses who operate ethically and dispose of their waste legally.

“We would also like to remind commercial businesses in Kettering that we will be proactively checking whether they have a commercial contractor to remove their waste.”