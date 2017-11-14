‘Overwhelmingly positive’ response to plans for Rushden Lakes link road

Plans for a new link road for Rushden Lakes are set to be submitted in the ‘near future.’

More than 300 people attended a public exhibition organised by developer LXB to update people on its proposals for the multi-million pound retail and leisure scheme.

The proposed link road

The event held on Wednesday allowed people to see the plans for a re-design and extension to Terrace A and a new link road on land to the west of Rushden Lakes.

If planning permission is granted, the link road will connect into the south-east corner of the development to Ditchford Road to the west and there will be a new junction.

LXB says the new road would take between 12 and 18 months to build.

Following last week’s event, Jon McCarthy from LXB said: “We were very pleased that over 375 people were able to view our proposals for the Rushden Lakes link road and the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

Plans for the new square garden

“The vast majority of people we spoke to recognised the benefits a new link road will provide.

“Our survey indicates that a good percentage of visitors to Rushden Lakes would use this link road, which would reduce pressure on the Skew Bridge roundabout.

“We now look forward to submitting a planning application in the near future.”

Rushden Lakes was granted planning permission in 2014 and the first stores opened this summer.

The latest shops to open at the site are Jack Wills and Card Factory.

Plans for the second phase were approved in August 2016, which included a 14-screen cinema and increased the number of restaurants and shops on offer.

Three large retail units were originally planned and given planning consent this year on land next to the existing Terrace A.

This has now been re-designed to provide a landscaped garden square surrounded by smaller retail units.

It will provide a total of 2,740 sqm GIA of retail and restaurant floorspace across 13 units, split between ground floor and mezzanine level.

This would be a fall in the total retail floorspace from the previously consented scheme.

These units will be arranged in an L-shaped building and have a contemporary style of architecture.

LXB says high quality landscaping and seating will encourage visitors to enjoy this public space.

A planning application for the square garden is expected to be submitted soon.

The designs from last week’s exhibition are available to see by going to www.rushdenlakeslinkroad.co.uk.