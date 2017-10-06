Overnight HGV parking proposal between Finedon and A14 rejected

A bid to allow HGVs to park overnight in an area between Finedon and the A14 has been turned down.

Herbie’s Haulage Ltd had wanted to change an area from agricultural use at Top Lodge off the A510 Thrapston Road, between the A14 and Finedon and to the east of Burton Latimer.

They said vehicles would leave early in the morning and return in the evening, only being parked overnight and at weekends.

But planners at Kettering Council rejected the proposal, saying access to the site simply wasn’t safe enough.

A planning officer’s report said: “The existing agricultural access point which is being utilised for the use is located close to a bend within A510 which is a national speed limit road.

“The access’ location means that there is limited inter-vehicle visibility at this point and the use by HGVs results in unacceptable risk to users of the highway.

“The Highways Authority have advised that the only acceptable solution in highway safety terms in this location is the provision of an HGV grade right-turn lane within A510.

“This has been discussed with the applicants, however the cost of this upgrade was not considered to be financially deliverable on the basis of the current operations.

“As it is not possible to impose a condition on this basis, the application cannot be made acceptable in highway safety terms through the use of appropriate conditions.”

If approved, the lorry park would have been used by low loaders, trailers and lorries.

The application received 10 objections by neighbours.

They objected on the grounds of highway safety, harm to countryside/rural character of area, potential contamination and it being an unsustainable location.