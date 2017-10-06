Oundle pupils hope to raise £10,000 by sleeping rough

A group of more than 100 Oundle School pupils spent a night under cardboard in a car park for charity.

Nine members of staff and 125 pupils went to Birmingham last week to sleep rough outside St Basils, one of the largest organisations in the country which works with young homeless people.

The pupils had a taste of the reality experienced by the thousands of people who sleep rough night after night.

Pupil Phoebe Hornor, 15, said: “I found the sleepout a real eye-opener about the hardships that some young people face daily.

“It was also a great opportunity to raise money and awareness about the amazing work that St Basils does, not only in Birmingham, but around the whole of the UK.”

It is hoped that as well as raising awareness of the plight of homeless people, the sleepout will raise in excess of £10,000 for the charity.

Various talks on the work of St Basils were given throughout the evening by organisers and residents.

Head of Oundle School Sarah Kerr-Dineen said: “It was clear from watching the pupils setting up their shelters for the night that they were by the minute gaining a better understanding of the lives of others.

“The sleepout had a profound educational impact as well as enabling the pupils to raise money for such an important cause.”

Fundraising organiser at St Basils Steve Rainbow said: “Oundle School has been involved with the St Basils Sleepout for many years and has helped develop it into the event it is today.

“This latest branch of sleepout has been tailor-made to suit the requirements of the school in fulfilling its community work programme and it is something that could be rolled out to other large schools who wish to raise awareness of homelessness to their pupils.

“Oundle hopes to raise more than £10,000 from this venture and in doing so, continues the support it has given St Basils in their fight against youth homelessness.”