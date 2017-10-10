Oundle Commonwealth Games hopeful receives cash boost

A teenage fencing prodigy from Oundle who hopes to compete in next year’s Commonwealth Games has received a funding boost.

Fifteen-year-old Rachael Lever, a member of the British Under 17 Epee squad, has been selected to fence for Scotland at the school games and plans to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year.

Rachael Lever in action. NNL-170910-111604005

Despite fencing being an Olympic sport, Rachael receives no funding and she is in desperate need of new equipment.

Now Persimmon Homes East Midlands has helped her on her way with a £750 grant as part of the builder’s healthy communities scheme.

Rachael said: “I’m thrilled to receive this generous donation.

“I need a second set of fencing kit that is lighter weight, and I also need to replace swords at £120 per sword.

“This money will help me no end.

“It’s fantastic that a large company like Persimmon uses its success to support people like me in this way.”

Every month sports clubs and individuals in each of Persimmon’s 30 operating areas receive donations of £750 – a total of £22,500.

In January 30 finalists from each region will be selected and a public vote will follow, with prizes of £200,000, £50,000 and £5,000 up for grabs.

The healthy communities scheme runs alongside Persimmon’s community champions initiative for non-sports clubs, which sees more than £700,000 dished out to good causes each year.

Head of sales for Persimmon Homes East Midlands Nova Eames said: “We are extremely proud of our charity schemes, healthy communities and community champions.

“It’s terrific to be able to support sports clubs and charities across the region with tens of thousands of pounds every year.

“Rachael Lever has a bright future ahead of her.

“We hope to be watching her at the Olympics one day and know that we played a part in that success.”