Oundle care home celebrates 10th anniversary

A care home in Oundle is celebrating 10 years of providing residential care.

Abbott House, which is owned and operated by Shaw healthcare, marked the occasion with drinks, a buffet lunch and musical entertainment.

The party included the mayor of Oundle, Cllr Roy Sparks, as well as Shaw healthcare’s deputy CEO Suzanne Hughes.

Children from Laxton Nursery School attended and sang nursery rhymes for the residents and volunteer Madeline Souter, who supports the home by working with residents on rhymes and poetry, read out a poem she had written dedicated to Abbott House.

There was also entertainment from singing quartet Purely for Pleasure.

Home manager Julie Chinnick said: “This party was a lovely way to mark the occasion.

“I have a great team here who work so hard to provide the high standard we pride ourselves in, ensuring we get to know residents and families to offer the individual care people need.”

The home, in Glapthorn Road, had two finalists in this year’s ‘Star Awards’, including Ms Chinnick – who was recognised as an exceptional leader – and Matthew Munton.

The awards were organised by Shaw healthcare to celebrate excellence in care provision across the UK.