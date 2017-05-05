Oundle boat builder to take on 18 apprentices

A luxury boat builder is taking on apprentices just 15 months after the business was rescued.

Fairline Yachts, of Oundle, is recruiting 18 apprentices for a two-year engineering and advanced manufacturing training programme.

It is a remarkable achievement for the company that was built on the remains of Fairline Boats after its collapse at the end of 2015 with the loss of 380 jobs and after a trading for more than 50 years.

The business’ assets and name were bought by two Russian investors acting as Fairline Acquisitions Ltd and a new company set up named Fairline Yachts, which then promptly employed 100 people.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming a team of new apprentices.

“It’s a unique opportunity for the students to learn a wide variety of high-level skills in a fast-paced global business and it’s a chance for the apprentices to be part of a great British brand that delivers beautifully designed luxury boats to a worldwide audience.

“The new apprenticeship scheme is part of our robust growth strategy.

“We have a strong forward order book and an array of innovative new models launching over the next two years so this really is an exciting time to be joining Fairline Yachts.”

The Fairline apprenticeship programme starts this September 2017 and is open for everyone from school-leavers to those wishing to re-train.

The apprentices will follow a course in performing engineering operation, leading to an NVQ Level 2 qualification.

The programme will cover all stages of boat production and will develop a wide range of different skill sets.

Recruitment of the team of apprentices is already underway.

Contact Sarah or Nicole on 01832 273661 or email apprenticeships@fairline.com for more information.