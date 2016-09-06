Organisers of Dragon Boat racing at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park hoping for record fundraising total

The organisers of the Dragon Boat racing at Wicksteed Park on Sunday (September 4) say they’re hoping it has raised a record amount.

The race - run by five rotary clubs and won by A1 Fitness for the second year running - attracted a record 46 teams.

Dragon Boats: Kettering: Rotary Clubs' Dragon Boat Race 2016 for Cransley Hospice and Lakelands Hospice. Sunday September 5, 2016 NNL-160409-210728009

And while the fundraising counting has not yet been completed, chairman of the Nene Valley Dragons organising committee Alan Armson says they’re hoping to have raised £30,000.

He said: “For the last three years we’ve raised about £25,000 but this was the most teams we’ve ever had so we’re hoping to have raised £30,000.

“That will go primarily to Lakelands, Cransley Hospice and the rotary clubs to give out to their charities.

“It was a great day with A1 Fitness from Kettering winning for the second year running and the Oarlympic champions from Matalan (Corby) coming second.”

A mention must go to the five rotary clubs - Kettering, Kettering Huxloe, Corby Phoenix, Rushden and Rushden Chichele - who helped to organise the event.

