Opening of new Desborough skate park pushed back

Desborough’s new skate park will now open next month, it has been confirmed.

The six-figure project will provide a place for people to practice their jumps and tricks on skateboards, bikes, scooters and more close to the leisure centre.

It was due to be open by the summer holidays but was pushed back after an illegal encampment of Travellers.

Contractors were on site by July but the town council says it will now open in ‘mid to late October’ after bad weather.

A Desborough Town Council spokesman said: “Desborough Town Council can confirm that there is a slight delay in the completion of the multi-wheeled sports facility due to the unseasonal weather experienced.

“Desborough Town Council will soon be announcing an opening event, which will take place mid to late October.”