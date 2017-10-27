Opening night for new prosecco bar in Corby

The bubbles will be flowing when a prosecco bar opens within a bar tonight (Friday).

Siobhan Holmes decided to convert a horse trailer into a prosecco bar earlier this year and launched her new venture in April.

The Vino Van, which can be hired for private events and occasions such as music and food and drink festivals, has already proved popular so Siobhan is expanding the business by launching a prosecco bar at The Glasshouse in Corby.

Siobhan said: “It has been a huge hit with people in Corby so it felt natural to expand to a place where we can be at all times, especially in the winter when the weather isn’t as good as the summer.

“I wanted to create a place where people can come and spend time with their friends while enjoying a prosecco or two.

“Prosecco is enjoyed by so many and there are lots of new and exciting products to go into prosecco which aren’t on offer in other bars.

“We will be serving prosecco and prosecco cocktails every Friday and Saturday from 7pm.” And the plan is to continue to expand the menu as new products for prosecco come onto the market.

The Prosecco Bar will be within The Glasshouse in Spencer Court, Corby, which will be offering a main bar with a variety of drinks as well as a DJ starting at 10pm for those who want to stay later.

It will be open from 7pm tonight (Friday) with competitions to win prosecco cocktails during the evening.

